Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Daktronics worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

