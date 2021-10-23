Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.74 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

