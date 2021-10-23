Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,095 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Moderna by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,250 shares of company stock worth $135,238,655. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

