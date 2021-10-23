Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 14,600 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,902,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

MSAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

