Gabelli Funds LLC Has $393,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.59. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 891,863 shares worth $37,730,989. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

