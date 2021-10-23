Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $212,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.