Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.