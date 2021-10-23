General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $117.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.05. 5,355,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. General Electric has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

