Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $452.20

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.20 and traded as high as $468.92. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $468.42, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

