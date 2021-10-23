Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 714,552 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Associated Banc worth $55,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.