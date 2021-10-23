Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $54,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,178,585 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $52.02 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.