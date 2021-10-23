Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.05 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $53,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.