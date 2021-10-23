Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $52,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in GATX by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 101.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.75 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

