Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,595 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $53,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of LCII opened at $139.96 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

