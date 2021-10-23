Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,256 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $51,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

