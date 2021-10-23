Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,415,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STEM opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

