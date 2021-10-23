GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $926.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 5.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 923,946 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 383.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 863,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

