Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.21

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.21 and traded as high as C$24.59. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.45, with a volume of 183,945 shares trading hands.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.46.

The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1524869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

