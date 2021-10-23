Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $15.72. Glanbia shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLAPF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.