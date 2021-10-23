Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

69.4% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 3.44 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.56 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.12 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 312.06%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk & Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.