Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 314,059 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.51% of Globant worth $45,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $305.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

