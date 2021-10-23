GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 865,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.