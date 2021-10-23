GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,618,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

