GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.59. 3,648,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $418.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

