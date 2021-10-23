GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.03. 1,856,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,844. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

