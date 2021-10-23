GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

