Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $193,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.