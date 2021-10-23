Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,269,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,140 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $219,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

