Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of The Middleby worth $188,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

