Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $198.70 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $198,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.