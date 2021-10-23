Governor DAO Hits One Day Volume of $25,582.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $25,582.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.