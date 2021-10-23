Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Grifols stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
