Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

