Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $228.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of ASR opened at $200.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

