GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $447.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.14.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.