Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

