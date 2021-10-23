Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.42 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.