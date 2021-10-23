Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBRID. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

