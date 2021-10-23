Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$66.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HDIUF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

