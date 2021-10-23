Haven Protocol Price Tops $7.91 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00012894 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $116.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,742,442 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

