HBK Investments L P Increases Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.12% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,364,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.