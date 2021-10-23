Head-To-Head Contrast: IM Cannabis (IMCC) vs. The Competition

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IM Cannabis to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -5.73 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.31

IM Cannabis’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IM Cannabis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 606 582 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 39.92%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.