Head-To-Head Review: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($4.56) -3.84 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,390.06 -$73.81 million ($2.42) -9.29

Prelude Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.12%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -29.78% -28.49% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.33% -46.56%

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

