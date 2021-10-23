Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading 5.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded up 5.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 6,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

