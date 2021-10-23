HeartBout (HB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $163,197.46 and $13.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00205133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010644 BTC.

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

