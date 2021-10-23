Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.54

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.54 and traded as low as $91.25. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLAN. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

