HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.