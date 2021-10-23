Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 108549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

HCCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

