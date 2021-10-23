Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

