Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

