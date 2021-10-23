Hord 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $984,477.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Hord has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $984,477.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

